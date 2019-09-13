|
Walter Parrish
Rockvale - Walter Parrish, age 70 of Rockvale, died September 8, 2019. He was a son of the late James W. Parrish and Judy Lamb Parrish who survives him.
In addition to his mother, Walter is survived by a brother, Glen Parrish of Murfreesboro; cousins, Tom Parrish of Murfreesboro, Judy Carlton of Jacksonville, FL, Carol Ann Horne of Moultrie, GA, Sharon Reynolds of McMinnville, Debbie Lemons of Calhoun, GA, Bill Hutcheson of Lascassas, and Robert and John McNair, both of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends. Walter was also preceded in death by a brother, Whitney Parrish.
Mr. Parrish was an Eagle Scout and a 1967 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam and following his military service he graduated from the University of Missouri. He later retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years of service.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019