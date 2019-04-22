Walter Ray Johnson



Murfreesboro - Walter Ray Johnson, age 65, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro. He was a native of Davidson County, TN but has lived most of his life in Rutherford County. He served in the United States Navy and was a nursing assistant at the Alvin C York V.A. Hospital.



He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Alberta Johnson and brother, Charles Raymond Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Johnson, son, Christopher Johnson, daughter, Kristy Higgins, sister, Mattie Rogers and five grandchildren.



A service for Walter will be held at 1:00P.M. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Jerry Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Ridge Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00A.M. until service time Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary