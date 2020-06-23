Wanda Vickers
Murfreesboro - Wanda June Vickers, age 74, passed away at her residence June 22, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Pentecostal faith.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Irene Dutton Neal and Lonnie Neal; brothers, Hoyte Neal and Charles Neal; and sisters, Loretta Jones and Norma Jean Patterson. She is survived by her husband, Grady Nelson Vickers; daughter, Sherri (Randy) Poole of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Amy Scott and Hannah Summers; and great-grandchildren, Hari Scott and Gage Sterna.
Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Kenneth Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.