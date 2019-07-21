Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
St Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Murfreesboro, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
St Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Murfreesboro, WI
Wayne Dale Miller


1944 - 2019
Wayne Dale Miller Obituary
Wayne Dale Miller

Murfreesboro - Wayne Dale Miller, 75, formerly of Kenosha WI, died peacefully at his home in Murfreesboro, TN on July 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 22, 1944, in Kenosha to John O and Violet (Willey) Miller, He was educated in the Kenosha schools graduating from Bradford High School. He went on to receive his BA in Philosophy from Judson College in Elgin, IL. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1969 after serving in Vietnam. He worked in funeral service and various customer service related jobs.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzanne (Smith) Miller, his son Nathan (Katrina) Miller, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Gretchen Miller Haucke, and his in-laws Arthur and Violet Smith.

Wayne was a man of great faith. He volunteered at Caris Hospice in Murfreesboro. Wayne enjoyed making Rosaries. He loved spending time with his dog Bisket.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro at 6:00 P.M. July 25, 2019. It will be preceded by the Rosary at 5:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials to St Rose of Lima Catholic School. 1601 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 21, 2019
