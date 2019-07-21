Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Wayne Neu
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Advent Lutheran Church
Murfreesboro, TN
Wayne Neu


1943 - 2019
Wayne Neu Obituary
Wayne Neu

Murfreesboro - Wayne Harlan Neu, age 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Friday, July 19, 2019. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of the late Harlan A. and Isabell M. (Schuster) Neu.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Trudy A. Neu; sons, David Neu of Brentwood, Scott (Kristen) Neu, of Nolensville, Troy (Carol) Neu of Murfreesboro; brother, Ross (Louise) Neu of Troy, PA; sister in law, Janis (Terry) Timmermans of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother in law, Mark (Nancy) Hopkins of Lowell, MI; step brothers, Jim Treece and Larry Treece; step sister, Joy Treece; grandchildren, Michael, Bennett, Ruby and Harris along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Neu was a United States Army veteran and a faithful member of Advent Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Advent Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro with Pastor Michael Jannett officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Neu family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
