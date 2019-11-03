Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Wayne Stewart Obituary
Murfreesboro - Mr. Wayne Vance Stewart, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born in Hartsville, TN to the late Dean Stewart and Gentry Vance Stewart McFarland. Mr. Stewart worked in management for Bridgestone and was of the Baptist faith. He loved watching Titans and Alabama football and NASCAR. Mr. Stewart enjoyed woodworking

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rachel Fann Stewart; children, Randy Stewart and his wife Sonya and Barry Faulkner and his wife Helen; daughter-in-law, Patricia Stewart; grandchildren, Ryan Stewart and his wife Taylor, Evan Stewart, Caleb Stewart, Jessi Stewart and his wife Chelsea, Amanda Stewart, Brandon Faulkner and his wife Haley, and Brad Faulkner and his wife Caitlyn; great-grandchildren, Liam Stewart, Hayden Stewart, Jaxon Faulkner, Teagan Faulkner, Andie Faulkner, Mia Molitor, Charlee Faulkner, Emerie Hester, and Gunner Hester; brother, Ricky Stewart and his wife Sherrie; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Eugene Stewart; sister, Hazel Ann Richardson; brothers, Samuel Dean Stewart and Jerry Wright; and sister-in-law, Faye Stewart.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro. Bill Lee will officiate. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
