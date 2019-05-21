Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayne Wallace Obituary
Wayne Wallace

Murfreesboro - Wayne Everett Wallace, age 50, passed away May 19, 2019 at St Thomas Midtown Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a carpenter. Wayne was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, William Buddy and Shirley Swafford Wallace. He is survived by his son, James Logan Taylor; brother, William Ervin (Kimberly) Wallace; sisters, Pamela Annette Wallace, Debbie (Randy) Greene; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mike Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Dilton Mankin Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 21, 2019
