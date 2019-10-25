|
|
Wendell Clark
Murfreesboro - Wendell Clark, born June 17, 1948, passed away at his residence, October 25, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in Bedford County and was a resident of Rutherford County. Wendell was a retired truck driver with OMC.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph and Maggie Vincent Clark; brother, Floyd and Johnny; and sisters, Barbara and Minnie. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Price Clark; daughters, Melissa Clark Waller (Aundra), Cynthia Rojas (Jose), Jamie Rowland (Rob); brother, Tommy King; sisters, Mary and Janice; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and devoted dog, Jack.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with David Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Cothran Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019