Wendell Jones
Murfreesboro - Wendell Tomlinson Jones, also known as "WT" was welcomed into heaven July 25, 2019. He lived and died in his home on the family farm. His hard work and dedication showed in the corn and soybean fields that he took such pride in. He was raised on his parents farm in the Crescent Community growing up milking cows and planting crops with his father. He continued his life doing what he loved on the farm.
Wendell was known by many as WT owner of WT's Markets in several locations in Murfreesboro. He had a gift of intuition that led him to many decisions to benefit those he came in contact with. He never turned down anyone that needed a helping hand or a favor and was a friend to many.
He also took much pride in the family he raised. His influence on them made them the people they are today. They all have a home on the family farm which he was very proud to have them all close.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents Mack and Martha Jones; his sisters Mildred Hargis and Gertrude Frost; and brother Charlie Mack Jones. He leaves behind his brother John Hodge Jones and his wife Elaine,along with many nieces and nephews that he always enjoyed being around and loved.
He also valued and loved his immediate family which he spent so many wonderful times with. He was married to his wife, Karen Becton Jones who he shared his work, dreams, and good times with throughout the 38 years they were married. He raised and loved his four children, His oldest Marty and beloved daughter-in-law Belinda and grandchildren Shelby and husband Ricky Mallory and grandson Curt; Daughter Yvonne and granddaughter Ashton; Daughter Britt and husband Brandon Rowlette and grandsons, Gage, Grant, Griffin and Kannon; and son Justin and beloved daughter-in-law, Jena.
Also he leaves behind long-time employee Bob Bonds who has been an asset to our farm as well as a member of our family for many years. His dedication to Wendell was second to none and Wendell always said he couldn't make it without Bob, not to mention his sidekick Benny King who has been a part of the Jones Clan for over 40 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many over the years. His joy in life was to make everyone happy, and he succeeded well. He has passed on his skills to Justin to carry on the farm operation as well as the grandsons to keep the tradition going. He was equally proud of Marty, Belinda, Yvonne, Britt and Jena of carrying on the family traditions that he provided for them. He will be missed by us all.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Crescent Church of Christ. Brother Darryl Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in Snell Cemetery located on the Jones family farm.
Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
Richard Reeves, Wayne Westmoreland, John Henderson, Bill Epps, David Mitchell, Benny King, Jesse Chesterfield, Chuck Hunter and Barry Messer will serve as pallbearers.
John T. Hollowoy, John Harding, John Catron, Charlie Harrison, and Alan Farley will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 28, 2019