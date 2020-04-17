Resources
Wilbur Lee Scheitel

Wilbur Lee Scheitel Obituary
Wilbur Lee Scheitel

Columbia - Wilbur Lee Scheitel passed away April 14, 2020. He was born February 1, 1961, in Centerville, TN, eighth of ten siblings. He attended and played football for Columbia Central High School where he graduated in 1979. He was an entrepreneur, best friend, and loving brother. Though he will be greatly missed by all who knew him, we will smile when reminded of his signature departure: "I'm outta here—ya'll be good."

Wilbur was preceded in death by Wilbur Homer Scheitel (father), Barbara Gale Griffing (mother), Janis Rodgers Scheitel, Luke Ross, and Patrick Ross.

He is survived by siblings Dan Scheitel, Sharon Scheitel, Karen Lowe (Richard), Ellen Rodgers (Jimmy), Eric Scheitel (Sherry), Susan Ross (Bill), Steve Scheitel (Tina), Amelia Kerr (Jim), Jenny Kim (Steve), and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own.

We love you and will miss our sweet, gentle soul always and forever.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
