William "Bill" Allen Cunningham



Murfreesboro - William (Bill) Allen Cunningham, 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by family. Bill was born September 3, 1928 to Allen Monroe Cunningham and Altie Mai Cunningham Todd, the youngest of a pair of brothers.



As a young man, Bill served overseas in the United States Army and worked for the United States Postal Service. Later, he started Bill Cunningham Realty and Town and Country Travel in Murfreesboro, which he operated faithfully for years. Bill finished his career as part of Sims Realtors and Auctioneers. Bill loved to spend time with his family and friends, and was known for taking care of stray animals, a passion he passed to his daughters.



Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Allison (Mark) Cannon; son-in-law, John Brient; grandchildren, Katie Brient, Alex (Hannah) Cannon, Lucy Brient, and Chelsea Cannon; cousins, Robert and Suzy Willis; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was met at heaven's gates by his daughter, Cindy Brient and a brother, Jack Cunningham.



The family will greet friends at visitation from 1-3pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. A graveside service and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice Nashville or the Williamson County Animal Shelter.



Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Published in The Daily News Journal on May 5, 2019