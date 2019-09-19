|
William Andy "Bill" Davis III
Smyrna - William Andy "Bill" Davis III, age 68 of Smyrna died Monday September 16, 2019. He was a native of Murfreesboro, TN and was the son of the late, William Andy Davis II and Annie Lucille Davis, and preceded in death by sister, Cherry Young.
Mr. Davis was a 1970 graduate of Central High School and active with ROTC. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of MTSU and taught Industrial Arts at Smyrna High School and Rock Springs Middle School. Mr. Davis retired from the Tennessee National Guard, he served in two tours with the 1175th, Transportation Company in Kuwait. After retirement he was active with American Legion and Veteran Outreach Ministry. He was a servant of the Lord as member and Deacon at Smyrna Church of Christ.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Davis; son, Andy Davis and wife Amy of Memphis; daughter, Ann Davis of Smyrna; grandchildren, Steven, Alaina, Addison Davis, brother; Miles Davis and wife Jan of Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Smyrna Church of Christ, or American Legion Bob Brown Post 16.
Visitation will be 4:00pm-7:00pm Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00am Saturday at Smyrna Church of Christ. A private graveside service will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019