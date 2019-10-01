|
|
William "Bill" Car;ton Beels
Bellbuckle - William "Bill" Carlton Beels, Sr. age 64 years, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Survived by wife Patricia Beels; children William Carlton (Stephanie) Beels, Jr., Paul Matthew (Veronica) Beels, and Shannon Patricia (James) Tolliver; grandchildren Maya Tolliver, James Tolliver, Annabeth Tolliver, Melody Dunaway; sisters Bertha Ahren and Carolyn Robjohns; brothers Leon Beels, Robert Beels,Jr., Joseph Herman Beels, and Herman Beels.
Bill was a loving husband, daddy, and granddaddy. He was a member of Life Point Riverdale Church where he served as a Deacon. He assisted in Sunday School with the Special Education Class and also had a Truck Stop Ministry.
Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm and Thursday, October from 10:00 until 11:00 am with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 am, with Curt Wagoner officiating at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Possibility Place, P.O. Box 332482, Murfreesboro, TN 37133 or visit possibilityplacetn.org
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019