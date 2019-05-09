|
William Charles Williams, Sr.
Beechgrove - William Charles Williams, Sr. age 87, of Beechgrove, TN, passed peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, E.K. "Jumbo" and Maybelle Smotherman Williams; three brothers, Houston Williams, S.E. "Buddy" Williams, and Floyd "Tootie" Williams; and three sisters, Ethel Douglas, Repsie Travis, and Ann Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Allene Maddox Williams; children, Debora Stribling and her husband Billy of Manchester, TN, Reba Baird and her husband Leland of Milton, TN, William C. "Bubba" Williams Jr. and his wife Debbie of Manchester, TN, Paula Norris and her husband Jody of Soddy Daisy, TN, and Douglas Shipp and his wife Estella of Murfreesboro, TN; two sisters, Peggie Goodwin and Janie Robertson both of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren, Katie Persson and her husband Tyler of Sparta, TN, Kristina "Charlie" Williams of Denton, TX, Adam Williams of Manchester, TN, and Slade Norris and his wife Charlcie of Charleston, TN; one precious great-grandchild, Elise "Ellie" Marie Williams of Tullahoma, TN; along with several loving nieces and nephews.
Charles was a 1950 graduate of Kittrell High School. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Bayonne, NJ as a military police. He had a life-long profession as an Orthotist and retired from Decard Orthopedics in Fort Walton Beach, FL.
An inurnment will take place at a later date in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express their gratitude to neighbors, Mark and Lisa Duke and Ron and Amy Brown for their love and care. A special thanks is also given to the entire staff at Stones River Manor, the Dietary Department and Andrew Foster LPN; his Physicians, Dr. Albert Kattine, Dr. Barbara Murphy, and Dr. Wilburn George; and also to Caris Hospice of Murfreesboro.
Memorials in memory of Mr. Williams can be made to Stones River Manor.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 9, 2019