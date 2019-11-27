|
William Connelly
Murfreesboro - William Connelly, age 76, passed away at his residence November 26, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and was a resident of Murfreesboro. Bill was a professor in the English Department at Middle Tennessee State where he also served as Chairman.
William was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Mary Katherine Braus Connelly. He is survived by his wife, Carol Lallone Connelly; son, Paul (Patricia) Connelly of Ringgold, GA; daughter, Beth Connelly of Rockwood, TN; brothers, Robert (Mary) Connelly of Michigan, James (Kathy) Connelly of Michigan; Thomas (Lois) Connelly of Michigan; sister, Mary Katherine (Joseph) Szczesny of Michigan; mother-in-law, Martha Lallone; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Art (Diane) Lallone; grandchildren, Trevor Connelly, Shelby Connelly and Emma Connelly, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, December 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Monday, December 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MTSU English Department or the National Foundation for Cancer Research.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019