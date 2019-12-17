Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
William Farmer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Farmer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Farmer Obituary
William Farmer

Smyrna - William Lewis Farmer, age 70, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. A native of Smyrna, TN, he was preceded in death by his father, James William Farmer; and his grandson, Hudson Wayne Farmer.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Raymond Hillis will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his mother Mildred Mitchell Farmer; sons, Jeremy Farmer of Murfreesboro, TN and David Farmer and his wife Amanda of Christiana, TN; sisters, Dianne Sewell and her husband Gilbert of Pikeville, TN and Pat Farmer of Smyrna; brother, Anthony Farmer and his wife Lisa of Smyrna, TN; along with much loving extended family.

William was a member of the Assembly of Christ Church. He was a 1968 graduate of Smyrna High School and was a retired mechanic with Thompson Machinery. He was a loving father and brother and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -