|
|
William "Billy" Farris
Castalian Springs - William "Billy" Farris, age 74 of Castalian Springs, TN, passed away October 28, 2019. Mr. Farris was born April 16, 1945 in Rutherford County, TN, son of the late Sam Cox Farris and Sammie Carlton Farris. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carolyn Farris; children, Will Farris (Anna), Beth Sesler (Mark), Kelli Lamb (Michael), Jerome Farris, Doug McCune (Amanda) and Chris Sherburne; sister, Ann Throneberry (Randy); several grandchildren and one great grandson.
Billy owned and operated the 5th generation Farris Saw Mill. He was an avid deer hunter, raised cows and loved being outdoors.
Funeral Service will be conducted 12:00 noon Friday, November 1st from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Brother Barry Throneberry officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Farris Cemetery in Rockvale, TN with Cody Sherburne, Ray Cox, Jim Thompson, Edd Nance, James Donald Clark and Bill League serving as pallbearers.
Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center, located at 584 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com. (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019