William H. "Bill" Little
Murfreesboro - William H. "Bill" Little passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 75 after an extended battle with cancer. He was a native of Jasper, GA and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 41 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Halmon and Lemma Little; Brother Brady Little and sister Dorothy "Dot" Parker. He is survived by his wife Ruby McKenzie Little; Daughter Michelle Ayers, husband Jim and daughter Hannah; Son, Sean Little, wife Taunya and daughter Brittany; Daughter Christy Little and her daughter Victoria Moulton; Daughter April Westbrooks, husband Sam and their children Grace, Walker, and Ruby; Great Grand Daughter Aubrey Spradlin; Sisters Mary Bigham and Patricia Champion; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from Georgia Tech University with an Industrial Engineering degree. In 1965 he took a position as an engineer with Imperial Redding Corporation in Anniston, Alabama. After working there for a year and a half he took a position at Colonial Corporation with locations in Woodbury, TN, and New York City. Here he spent 26 years rising to the position of President and CEO. After retiring from Colonial in 1994, Bill took a job as a consultant with MAST Industries out of Andover, MA. and was later promoted to Executive Vice President of Sourcing for the Western Hemisphere and was also a member of the Executive Committee. While at MAST Bill focused on opening offices and establishing businesses in many places all over the world. During his career he helped many poverty-stricken countries gain businesses and improve their incomes. Bill was a world traveler and the last business he established was in Capetown, South Africa which in turn became his favorite place he visited.
Bill was a longtime member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend and his generosity and kind spirit will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Jim Chilton and David Young. Jim Ayers, Bryan Hardwick, Sean Little, Dennis Rockwell, Scott Taylor, and Sam Westbrooks will serve as pallbearers. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , Murfreesboro Inner City Ministries, or the in memory of Mr. William H. Little.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019