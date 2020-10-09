William "Bill" Hayes
Murfreesboro, TN - William P. Hayes, age 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Mr. Hayes was born in Murfreesboro and was the son of the late William Powell Hayes, Sr. and Mary Vaughter Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Brenda K. Hayes; sister, Judy Hayes and her husband Jim of Punta Gorda, FL; stepsons, Brad (Ashley) Fleming and Brett Hirsch; step daughter, Alicia (Jason) Brown; grandchildren, Landon (Tarah) Fleming, Brayden Fleming, Grayson Fleming, Juliette Hirsch, Isabelle Hirsch, Gabrielle Hirsch, Aidan Brown, and Hudson Brown; great grandchildren, Griffin Fleming,
A Celebration of Life Service will be at Eleven O'clock the morning of Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Vision Baptist Church. Gathering of family and friends will be from Ten O'clock until the service begins at Eleven.
Mr. Hayes was a long time member of First United Methodist Church, where he was an Administrative Board member and mission volunteer for many years. He was also a long time member of New Vision Baptist Church. Many people knew him as a proud, long time State Farm Insurance agent. He was also a very loyal MTSU sports fan. Bill was a member of the Smyrna Rotary Club, Development Board of Motlow College, former Board Member of Habitat for Humanity of Rutherford County and former Board Member of CASA.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd's Children's Home, PO Box 519, Murfreesboro, TN 37133. Please visit Mr. Hayes' page of our website to leave thoughts and memories to be included in the family "Life Remembered Book", www.roselawnfh.com
