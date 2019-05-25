Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
William Hodge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
9:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Smyrna, TN
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Smyrna, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Lytle" Hodge


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Lytle" Hodge Obituary
William "Lytle" Hodge

Smyrna - William "Lytle" Hodge, age 98, of Smyrna, Tennessee peacefully went home to be the Lord on May 23, 2019. Lytle was born in Rocky Fork, Tennessee and a lifelong resident of Smyrna, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles A. Hodge and Jennie Lee Hodge as well as his loving wife of 58 years, Ann Marie Hodge. He is survived by his daughter, Jenny Hodge Sanders (Barry Sanders); granddaughter Ashley Sanders Lester (Evan Lester); granddaughter Abby Sanders; and several nieces and nephews.

Lytle was a valued member of Kedron United Methodist Church, Smyrna Police, Smyrna Rescue, Lions Club, Rotary Club, and Mule Skinner Club. He served many decades in leadership and was prime example of hard work and dedication. Lytle graduated from Smyrna High School in 1939 and attended Middle Tennessee State University in the early 1940s where was a member of the Band of Blue marching band. He was a true legend in Smyrna even receiving the Kenneth "Coon" Victory Lifetime Service Award in 2015. He retired for the first time at 92 years old. He was business owner in Smyrna owning Smyrna Service Center for over thirty years. Lytle was a Smyrna Police Department employee for over thirty years. He was a compassionate friend, incredible father, grandfather, and father-in-law.

Arrangements have been made for the Visitation to take place Sunday, May 26th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. The funeral will be at First United Methodist Church in Smyrna on Monday, May 27th at 10:00 am with visitation prior beginning at 9am. Burial will follow funeral at Mapleview Cemetery. Smyrna Police Honorary guard will be serving as pallbearers. Members of Kedron United Methodist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kedron United Methodist Church.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now