William "Lytle" Hodge
Smyrna - William "Lytle" Hodge, age 98, of Smyrna, Tennessee peacefully went home to be the Lord on May 23, 2019. Lytle was born in Rocky Fork, Tennessee and a lifelong resident of Smyrna, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles A. Hodge and Jennie Lee Hodge as well as his loving wife of 58 years, Ann Marie Hodge. He is survived by his daughter, Jenny Hodge Sanders (Barry Sanders); granddaughter Ashley Sanders Lester (Evan Lester); granddaughter Abby Sanders; and several nieces and nephews.
Lytle was a valued member of Kedron United Methodist Church, Smyrna Police, Smyrna Rescue, Lions Club, Rotary Club, and Mule Skinner Club. He served many decades in leadership and was prime example of hard work and dedication. Lytle graduated from Smyrna High School in 1939 and attended Middle Tennessee State University in the early 1940s where was a member of the Band of Blue marching band. He was a true legend in Smyrna even receiving the Kenneth "Coon" Victory Lifetime Service Award in 2015. He retired for the first time at 92 years old. He was business owner in Smyrna owning Smyrna Service Center for over thirty years. Lytle was a Smyrna Police Department employee for over thirty years. He was a compassionate friend, incredible father, grandfather, and father-in-law.
Arrangements have been made for the Visitation to take place Sunday, May 26th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. The funeral will be at First United Methodist Church in Smyrna on Monday, May 27th at 10:00 am with visitation prior beginning at 9am. Burial will follow funeral at Mapleview Cemetery. Smyrna Police Honorary guard will be serving as pallbearers. Members of Kedron United Methodist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kedron United Methodist Church.
