Dr. William J. Grasty
1934 - 2020
Dr. William J. Grasty

Murfreesboro - Dr. William Joseph Grasty, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Monday June 15, 2020. He was a native of Indian Mound, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Lewis Grasty and Mary Elizabeth Blane Grasty and wife, Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy Grasty, and brother Lewis Blane Grasty.

Dr. Grasty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was graduate of Austin Peay State University where he received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. He received his PhD from the University of Florida. He taught accounting at University of Florida, Murray State University and Virginia Tech. Dr. Grasty was a Professor Emeritus and former Chairman of Accounting at MTSU.

Dr. Grasty is survived by his children, William Grasty, Jr. and wife Betty of Texas, Sally Kesterson and husband Tommy of Paris, TN, Christopher Grasty and wife Kim of Kentucky, Mary Thompson and husband Jeff of Kentucky, Kennedy Holloway and wife Amanda of Murfreesboro, Paxton Holloway and wife Amanda of Murfreesboro, Garrett Holloway and wife Ashley of Murfreesboro, Nelson Holloway of Murfreesboro, Grandchildren; Nicolas and Zachary Grasty of Texas, Lauren Wilkins and husband John of McKenzie, Jordan Doggett and husband Josh of Kentucky, Taylor Thompson, Riley Thompson of Kentucky, John Thomas Holloway, Hayden and Oliva Barkley, Knox and Elijah Holloway, Davis Holloway; Great-grandchildren; Claire, Hadley, Millie Jane, Albany Grace, Tytan, Luke, Piper, former wife; Shirley Halliday Grasty of Kentucky; sister, Cynthia Crane of Georgia

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Saturday June 20 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 2:00PM Sunday June 21 at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
JUN
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 17, 2020
I can only imagine the reunion in Heaven. We love all of you!! You will always be special to our family. Prayers.
Mary Pittard Ranz
June 17, 2020
It was my pleasure to have worked wit Dr. Bill while he and I were at MTSU. Although in different departments we were in the same building and saw each other daily. We spoke often and had some interesting discussions in the halls of Kirksey Old Main. Also served with him on various committees. A gentleman of the highest moral character and I shall miss our visits!
ralph fullerton
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Dr. Grasty was my professor at MTSU. I also worked at FUMC and would see him often at the church. He will be greatly missed.
Susan Titshaw
Student
June 16, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your father. May time replace the pain of his loss to wonderful memories you have of him. Prayers for you & your family.
Darlene Cain
Friend
