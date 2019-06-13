Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Patrick Anglican Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kelso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Paul" Kelso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William "Paul" Kelso Obituary
William "Paul" Kelso

- - William "Paul" Kelso 86, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Earline Kelso, and his parents William and Gertrude Kelso.

Survivors include his son Perry Kelso (Malynn); daughter, Karen Maxwell; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Patrick Anglican Church at 6:30 pm. Father Ray Kasch officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. www.give.vanderbilthealth.org
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.