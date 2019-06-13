|
William "Paul" Kelso
- - William "Paul" Kelso 86, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Earline Kelso, and his parents William and Gertrude Kelso.
Survivors include his son Perry Kelso (Malynn); daughter, Karen Maxwell; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Patrick Anglican Church at 6:30 pm. Father Ray Kasch officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. www.give.vanderbilthealth.org
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 13, 2019