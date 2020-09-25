William "Bill" Lamb
Eagleville, Tennessee - Mr. Bill Lamb, age 70, died with dignity at his home in Eagleville, Tennessee on Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends, whom he dearly loved.
Bill was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and was a son of the late Nathaniel Condra and Maira Hay Floyd Lamb and was also preceded in death by his sister, Maribeth Teagarden. He was a graduate of Eagleville High School, Class of 1968. Bill received his bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1972 with a degree in Agribusiness.
Mr. Lamb served his Country as a helicopter mechanic in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a member of Rocky Glade Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and Church Session Clerk. Bill retired after 41 years from Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, Tennessee, and at retirement, was the Deputy Director of Contracting.
Bill played on the American Legion, Post 16, Murfreesboro, Tennessee ball team during the years of 1965-1966-1967. He later coached youth sports such as the Murfreesboro Optimist Little League Baseball and many Eagleville youth sports teams. Bill loved the Eagleville Community and was former President of the Eagleville Booster Club and former member of the Eagleville Lions Club. It goes without saying that he was also a loyal and avid UT football fan.
Mr. Lamb was an honorable, devoted, selfless, patient and exceptional husband, father and grandfather to his family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah McClaran Lamb, Eagleville, TN; children, William Shane (Katie) Lamb, Rockvale, TN, Tiffany Nicole Lamb, Eagleville, TN, Brandon Nathaniel (McClain) Lamb, Nashville, TN, Chelsea Lamb (Kyle) Gugger, Eagleville, TN; grandchildren, Nathaniel Houston Lamb, Rebecca Lynn Lamb, Britta Katherine Lamb, Hayes Mercy Lamb, Roman Hanks Gugger, Madalyn McClaran Gugger; and several cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Family members will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Jobe, Rev. Jack Gilbert and family members officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky Glade Cemetery near Eagleville.
Shane Lamb, Brandon Lamb, Kyle Gugger, Michael McClaran, Don Lamb, Chad Lamb, Dustin Lamb and Trey Barnfield will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Temple Bowling, Rick Stewart, John Sutton, Joe Warren, Tony Clayborne, Eric Yatsko. Alan Fudge.
Memorial donations, in memory of Bill Lamb, may be made to Rocky Glade Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 8, Eagleville, Tennessee, Eagleville Ball Club, c/o Lauren Wiggins, 2734 Hwy. 41-A South, Eagleville, Tennessee, or All Aboard Animal Rescue, 1600 Cheatham Springs Road, Eagleville, Tennessee 37060
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 (www.lawrencefuneral.net
) in charge of arrangements.