William Lee Canter
Murfreesboro - William Lee Canter, age 84 of Murfreesboro passed away Sunday February 24th, 2019. He was born in Graves Co. KY and was the son of the late Chester and Minnie Russell Canter. Mr. Canter was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Bukeen and brother, Charles Rex Canter. He was District Sales Manager for Lewis Brothers Bakeries, having worked and enjoyed the Bread Business some 41 years, Mr. Canter was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro.
This year the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Team will miss their most avid fan. Mr. Canter was known as "Bill" to his friends and known to others as "Canter".
Wife of 65 years. Nancy Carr Canter; children; William Hayden Canter and wife Beth of Tunica, MS, Gary Howard Canter of Murfreesboro, Paula Avaritt and husband John of Murfreesboro; Grandchildren, Leslie Canter Turssell and husband Ben of Murfreesboro, Hayden Canter and wife Kayla of MS., John Robert Avaritt of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Chloe Canter and Harper Canter; sister, Juniata Mansholt of Oregon; brother, Dr. James Canter and wife Amanda of Missouri.
Visitation will be after 2PM Friday with a Memorial Service at 3PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Chaplin Lee Douglas will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019