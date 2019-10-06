Resources
More Obituaries for William Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Marion Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Marion Williams Obituary
William Marion Williams

Louisville, KY - William Marion Williams, age 65, of Louisville, KY, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was a native of Murfreesboro and graduated from Central High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce Ford Williams and Campbell Williams and grandparents, Forney and Flossie Hoover and Huston and Ella Williams.

He is survived by aunts, Pamela (Kenneth) Eakes of Seattle, WA and Doris Lanius of Indian Land, SC; and cousins, Al (Brenda) Williams of Mt. Juliet, Eve (Gary) McClure of Franklin, Jason & Ray Eakes of Seattle, WA, Brenda H. Crook of Murfreesboro, Steve (Becky) Holden of Fosterville, Anita (Sam) Weatherspoon of Murfreesboro, Debbie (Mike) Mickey of Pigeon Forge, Missy (Joe) Sampson of Fletcher, OH, Frazier Lanius of Nashville, Kim (Preston) Fay of Charlotte, NC, special friends, Louise and Melissa Lannom of Louisville, KY.

Private graveside services to be held.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.