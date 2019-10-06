|
|
William Marion Williams
Louisville, KY - William Marion Williams, age 65, of Louisville, KY, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was a native of Murfreesboro and graduated from Central High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce Ford Williams and Campbell Williams and grandparents, Forney and Flossie Hoover and Huston and Ella Williams.
He is survived by aunts, Pamela (Kenneth) Eakes of Seattle, WA and Doris Lanius of Indian Land, SC; and cousins, Al (Brenda) Williams of Mt. Juliet, Eve (Gary) McClure of Franklin, Jason & Ray Eakes of Seattle, WA, Brenda H. Crook of Murfreesboro, Steve (Becky) Holden of Fosterville, Anita (Sam) Weatherspoon of Murfreesboro, Debbie (Mike) Mickey of Pigeon Forge, Missy (Joe) Sampson of Fletcher, OH, Frazier Lanius of Nashville, Kim (Preston) Fay of Charlotte, NC, special friends, Louise and Melissa Lannom of Louisville, KY.
Private graveside services to be held.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019