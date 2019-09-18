|
William Maxwell "Dee" Smith
Murfreesboro - William Maxwell "Dee" Smith, age 82, of Murfreesboro passed away Sun., Sept. 15, 2019 at St. Thomas West. He was a native of Madison Co. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Betty Smith of Murfreesboro; Children, Diana (Troy) Keele of Manchester, Steve Smith of Woodbury, Joann Smith of Murfreesboro, & Renee (Terry) Bowen of Murfreesboro; Stepdaughter, Kim (Steve) Wright of Murfreesboro; Grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff) Hogg, Christopher Watson, Alaina (Jason) Banks, Shannon (Mark) Gilbert, & Todd (Jessi) Mason; Step Grandchildren, Joseph Boyd, Mary-Evelyn Wright, & Erika Boyd; 13 Great Grandchildren also survive; Sister, Dottie (Jim) Jones of Woodbury. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel & Mabel Ross Smith; Stepson, Kirk Boyd; Step Granddaughter, Lauren Eischied; and Siblings, Daniel Smith, Harris Smith, Alvin Smith, Wesley Smith, Milton Smith, Frank Smith, Edith Caylor, Helen Curtis, Dorcas Filyaw, Ruth Zachos, & Rachel Smith. Dee served in the Army & was a member of the Walter Hill First Baptist Church. He was a retired plant manager & supervisor at Cummins Sign where he was loved & respected by his employees. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars, building houses, motorcycles, & boats. Funeral Services will be 1 PM Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Shelby Smith & Bro. Jim Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Sycamore Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 PM Tues., Sept 17 & 11 AM until time of the service Wed. Pallbearers will be Chris Watson, Todd Mason, Hayden Smith, Terry Bowen, Jason Banks, Robert Smith, & Joseph Boyd. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
