William "Bill" May
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" May

Murfreesboro - William "Bill" May, Sr. age 80, left his earthly home on June 15, 2020 after an honorable three year battle with cancer. He was an inspiration to many. Bill retired from Jamison Steel Rule and Die.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Mary May; brothers, Ed, Don, and Milton; and great-granddaughter, Addyson. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Katherine Fuller May; children, Bill (Cynthia) May, Jr.; Karen (Todd) Adams, Mike (Jennifer) Parker; brothers, Tom, George, Michael; sister, Mary; grandchildren, Nick (Beth), Emily, Sydney (Trevor), Hannah, Olivia, Chelsea and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren, Lainey, Kinsley, Larkin, and Skyler.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jerry Mayo and Dave Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission or St Jude Children's Hospital in Bill's honor.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved