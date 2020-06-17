William "Bill" May
Murfreesboro - William "Bill" May, Sr. age 80, left his earthly home on June 15, 2020 after an honorable three year battle with cancer. He was an inspiration to many. Bill retired from Jamison Steel Rule and Die.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Mary May; brothers, Ed, Don, and Milton; and great-granddaughter, Addyson. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Katherine Fuller May; children, Bill (Cynthia) May, Jr.; Karen (Todd) Adams, Mike (Jennifer) Parker; brothers, Tom, George, Michael; sister, Mary; grandchildren, Nick (Beth), Emily, Sydney (Trevor), Hannah, Olivia, Chelsea and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren, Lainey, Kinsley, Larkin, and Skyler.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jerry Mayo and Dave Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission or St Jude Children's Hospital in Bill's honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.