Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
William "Turkey" Morton


1951 - 2019
William "Turkey" Morton Obituary
William "Turkey" Morton

Murfreesboro - William "Turkey" Morton, age 68 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born in Sheffield, Alabama, a son of the late J.C.Morton and Jacqueline Hollis Morton, who survives him. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter in law, April Morton.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 47 years, Elaine Morton; three sons, Michael W. Morton and wife Tracy, William C. Morton, and James L. Morton and wife Sabrina, all of Smyrna; grandchildren, Alanna Morton and fiancé Adam Hammers, Patrick, Jesse, James Curtis, and Christopher Morton; great granddaughter, Ava Kaitlin "Sissy" Hammers and great grandson on the way "PeeWee" Hammers; a sister, Lola Mae Meyer of Chaska, MN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Morton was a 1969 graduate of Antioch High School and attended Creekmont Baptist Church. He retired in 2011 as a Lieutenant after a 34-year career with the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He also served as an assistant Scoutmaster of Smyrna Boy Scout Troop #105.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brothers Joe Clark and Thomas Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in the Thyatira Cemetery in Cannon County. The Tennessee Department of Corrections Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Morton family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
