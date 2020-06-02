William Newton GregoryMurfreesboro, TN - William Newton "Newt" Gregory, Jr., age 66, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. He was the son of Orma Smotherman Gregory and the late William Newton Gregory, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Donna F. Gregory; son, Christopher Gregory and wife Ashtyn; daughter, Jennifer Dunaway and husband Adam; granddaughters, Teagan Dunaway and McKenna Gregory; mother, Orma Gregory; sister, Jean Stevens. Services to celebrate Mr. Gregory will be at Eleven O'clock the morning of Friday, June 5, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Jimmy Carver officiating. Placement to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Gregory was a former employee of James Block and Brick/ Alley Cassety Brick, Ceva Logistics and Hoover Crushed Stone. He was a graduate of Knoxville Halls High School and attended MTSU. He loved to read, volunteer for youth activities and travel. He was also associated with the Murfreesboro Ball Association [MBA] for a number of years, Firebirds Softball Traveling Team and for a couple of years assisted in coaching Blackman High School Softball team. Pallbearers will be Scott Stevens, Kelly Stevens, Lee Stevens, Brett Stevens, Johnny Fowler, Adam Dunaway, Randy Gregory and Matt Gregory. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Thursday evening from Four to Eight O'clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. Due to gathering size restrictions, attendance for the service will be limited and during the visitation we ask you to be aware of the space between guests.