William Ognio



Murfreesboro - William Ray Ognio, 87, of Murfreesboro, passed away, May 22, 2019. William (Bill) was born November 8, 1931.



He is survived by his daughter, Melissa O. Barnett (Ralph) of Hendersonville; grandson, Braxton W. Wilson (Hayley) of Brentwood; brother, Clyde Ognio (Arleen) of Fayetteville, Georgia; brother-in-law who Bill loved like a son, John Vaughn (Sandra) of Murfreesboro; brother-in-law L.C. Cole of Fayetteville, Georgia; and many loved nieces and nephews.



Bill is preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Violet Vaughn Ognio; parents Fortunato Ognio and Nellie Radford Ognio; brother David Ognio; and sister Elizabeth Cole.



After serving in the Georgia National Guard and the U.S. Air Force, Bill began as a brick mason and became a builder of custom homes, office buildings, and schools. He owned different businesses and a farm and retired at 80 years-old after working in real estate with Summar-Lane Realty & Auction.



He loved his family unconditionally (especially his grandson). He was a loving father, husband, and grandfather. He always had a twinkle in his eye, a cigar, and a quick retort at the ready. He loved working with his black Angus cattle. Bill was meticulous and thorough in all his endeavors, as well as kind and compassionate with a huge heart and a sense of fun. He was Baptist by faith and always led by example. A strong man, a gentleman with a gentle soul… that's our Dad and Pa.



Chapel service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Jennings and Ayers, with Jerry Grubbs officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandson and nephews serving as pallbearers.



Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019, and 10:00 AM until the start of service Saturday, May 25, 2019, both at Jennings and Ayers.



Special thanks to friend and caregiver Rochelle Malone. Thanks to the staffs of Always Best Care, Stones River Manor Advanced Care, and St. Thomas Rutherford. Published in The Daily News Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019