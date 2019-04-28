Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
William Rascoe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rascoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Rascoe


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
William Rascoe Obituary
William Rascoe

Murfreesboro - Mr. William Albert Rascoe, age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born in Searcy, AR to the late David and Gertie Rongy Rascoe. Mr. Rascoe retired from his proud service in the United States Air Force. He then worked in sales for Benford Motor Company. Mr. Rascoe was a member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge #18 for over 50 years and attended Grace Baptist Church.

Mr. Rascoe is survived by his son, Bill Rascoe and his wife Carole of Murfreesboro; brother, Paul Wayne Rascoe of Searcy; sister, Wilma Pipkins and her husband Bob of McRae, AR; brothers-in-law, Fred Hamilton and his wife Beatrice and Harry Hamilton and his wife Angela all of Seneca, SC; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Rascoe.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Tracy Hamilton will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now