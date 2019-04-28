|
William Rascoe
Murfreesboro - Mr. William Albert Rascoe, age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born in Searcy, AR to the late David and Gertie Rongy Rascoe. Mr. Rascoe retired from his proud service in the United States Air Force. He then worked in sales for Benford Motor Company. Mr. Rascoe was a member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge #18 for over 50 years and attended Grace Baptist Church.
Mr. Rascoe is survived by his son, Bill Rascoe and his wife Carole of Murfreesboro; brother, Paul Wayne Rascoe of Searcy; sister, Wilma Pipkins and her husband Bob of McRae, AR; brothers-in-law, Fred Hamilton and his wife Beatrice and Harry Hamilton and his wife Angela all of Seneca, SC; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Rascoe.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Tracy Hamilton will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019