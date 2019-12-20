Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
William Wilson
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
Mapleview Cemetery
William Richard Wilson

William Richard Wilson Obituary
William Richard Wilson

Smyrna - William Richard Wilson, age 73 of Smyrna, died Thursday December 19, 2019. He was born in College Grove TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Raymond Wilson, and Effie Taylor Wilson; stepson, Edward Byron. Mr. Wilson was retired from AVCO.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Helen Wilson, Two Children and Five stepchildren; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Borel.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Daryl Clarke McMurtry will officiate, Burial to follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
