William "Mac" Shelton
Murfreesboro - Mr. William "Mac" McSpadden Shelton, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Saltville, VA to the late Dr. George Washington and Florine McSpadden Shelton. Mr. Shelton was a 1965 graduate of McCallie School and a 1969 graduate of Vanderbilt University with a bachelors in Psychology. He proudly served his country in the United State Navy on the USS Wasp where he travelled throughout the world. Mr. Shelton stayed active by boating, water skiing, and walking. He retired as a senior underwriter at State Farm Insurance Company with nearly 30 years of employment. Mr. Shelton was known for his insurance knowledge and experience. He took to tending after the yard in his retirement.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Crockett Shelton; children, James Vaulx Shelton of Boise, ID and Jocelyn McSpadden Shelton of Atlanta, GA; sister, Ruth Shelton Sprinkle and her husband Craig of Atlanta, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James R. Shelton.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Mike Creasy will officiate.
