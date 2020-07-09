William Sowder
Murfreesboro - William H. Sowder, Sr., age 78, passed away at his residence July 7, 2020. He was a native of Mt Vernon, KY and lived the last 5 years in Murfreesboro. William served in the United States Marines and was a member of Northfield Boulevard Church of Christ.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Sowder and Anna Mae Harrison Sowder. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Staup Sowder; son, William H. Sowder, Jr.; daughter, Anna (Dave) Powers; brothers, Willard Sowder, Roy Sowder, Charles Sowder; sister, Bobbie Sharp; grandchildren, Zackary Hiers and Kadynn Powers; and great-grandchild, Willow Hiers.
Visitation with the family will be 9:00 AM until time of 10:00 AM Chapel Service, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. John Grimmett and Leland Ping will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
