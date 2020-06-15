William "Bill" Warnack
William "Bill" Warnack

Murfreesboro - William "Bill" Henry Warnack, age 87, of Murfreesboro passed away on June 13, 2020 . He was born in Davidson County, but has lived in Murfreesboro since 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mathew D. Warnack and Annie Irene Morgan Warnack, wife, Elsie Louise Nipper Warnack, daughter, Susan R. Warnack, brothers, Bobbie Lee Warnack, Harry Eugene Warnack, and Kenneth Ray Warnack.

He is survived by his son, Michael Warnack of Christiana; daughter, Karen Campbell and her husband Randall of Murfreesboro; brother Leonard Warnack of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Allison Goforth, Lori Lehmann, Tyler Campbell; great-grandchildren, Tucker Goforth, Hunter Lehmann, Tripp Goforth and Haden Lehmann.

Mr. Warnack was a US Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. He was retired from Tennessee Carolina Transportation and Murfreesboro Housing Authority. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and working on lawnmowers. Mr. Warnack was a member of East Main Church of Christ.

Cremation arrangements with no services by Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
