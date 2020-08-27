1/1
William Wayne "Billy" Walkup
William Wayne "Billy" Walkup

Beech Grove - William Wayne "Billy" Walkup, age 89 of Beech Grove, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late William James and Cora Elizabeth Wilson Walkup. Mr. Walkup was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Patricia June Morgan Walkup a daughter, Tina Gail Walkup, and a sister, Thelma Nixon.

Mr. Walkup is survived by a son, Danny Walkup and his wife Della of Beech Grove, TN; sister, June Walker of Beech Grove, TN; granddaughter, Kristen Swan and her husband Joe of Terre Haute, IN; great-grandchildren, Corey, Hunter, and Lexi Swan and Michael Roy Muncie and his wife Jamilla ; and great-great-granddaughter, Jayda Muncie.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Elder Stephen Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Walkup was a member of the Baptist Church and retired from General Electric in Murfreesboro, TN

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro in memory of Mr. Walkup.

An online guestbook for the Walkup family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
