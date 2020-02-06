Services
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 494-5001
Willie Lesley

Willie Lesley Obituary
Willie Lesley

Nashville - Mr. Willie Lesley, age 77, passed away Tuesday, February 4th at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. He is survived by two sisters, Emma Evans and Sadie (James) Bass; one brother, Terry C. Evans; devoted cousins, Phyllis Lesley and Albert Nelson; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services for Mr. Lesley will be held Monday, February 10th at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 East Burton Street, Family Visitation beginning at 10:00 am with Funeral to follow at 11:00 am, Burial at the Lovvorn Cemetery in the Barfield community. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
