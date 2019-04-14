|
|
Wilma B. Williams
Mt. Juliet - Wilma B. Williams age 85 of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Wilma was a member of Springview Baptist Church and a retired nurse from UT Hospital Knoxville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Willard Gene Williams; sister, Bonnie Crye; brother, Charlie Butcher Jr.; parents, Charlie and Avie Butcher. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Rick Connor of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Jamison Linginfelter, Aaron Linginfelter, Jason Connor; great-grandchild, Porter Linginfelter; brother, James Butcher of Maryville; many nieces, nephews, and other family. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019 for funeral service and entombment at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019