Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Earle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Frances Earle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Frances Earle Obituary
Wilma Frances Earle

Murfreesboro - Wilma Frances Earle Obituary

Wilma Frances Earle, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was a native of Granville, TN and graduated from Algood High School and attended Tennessee Technological University.

She worked as a Legal Secretary for over 30 years and was a past president of the Tennessee Legal Secretary's Association. She was a member of the Oaklands Association, Daughter's of the American Revolution and involved in many local organizations serving as President of the Womans Club of Murfreesboro, The Dames Club and the First United Methodist Church Womens.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Jay V and Corneal J Carter. She is survived by her husband, James P Earle II of Murfreesboro, son James P Earle III of Murfreesboro, daughter Tammye L Earle of Murfreesboro and sister, Carol Short of Covington, LA.

A church service will be held at 2pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael O'Bannon officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetary with friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 11am until 2pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 615-893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church Benevolent Fund and/or Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -