Murfreesboro - Wilma Frances Earle Obituary
Wilma Frances Earle, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was a native of Granville, TN and graduated from Algood High School and attended Tennessee Technological University.
She worked as a Legal Secretary for over 30 years and was a past president of the Tennessee Legal Secretary's Association. She was a member of the Oaklands Association, Daughter's of the American Revolution and involved in many local organizations serving as President of the Womans Club of Murfreesboro, The Dames Club and the First United Methodist Church Womens.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Jay V and Corneal J Carter. She is survived by her husband, James P Earle II of Murfreesboro, son James P Earle III of Murfreesboro, daughter Tammye L Earle of Murfreesboro and sister, Carol Short of Covington, LA.
A church service will be held at 2pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael O'Bannon officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetary with friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 11am until 2pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 615-893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church Benevolent Fund and/or Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019