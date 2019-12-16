Services
Zonia Carson Obituary
Zonia Carson

Murfreesboro - Zonia Michelle Carson age 42, passed away in Murfreesboro on December 14, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with Ingram Book Company.

Zonia was preceded in death by her grandparents, James Robert and Margaret Arnold and Thomas Edward Holub, uncle and aunt, Brenda Sue Holub and Thomas Edward Holub Jr. She is survived by her parents, Delta (Zamira) Wayne Holub and Lula (Rickey) Schexnayder; husband, Daniel Kevin Carson Sr.; son, D.J. Carson Jr. of Unionville, daughter, Ariana Michelle Carson of Unionville; sisters, Ashley Michelle Truett of Chattanooga and Amanda Lynn Roberts of Murfreesboro; grandmother, Ruby Lee Holub.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jennings and Ayers to help the family with funeral expenses.

Visitation with the family from 5:00PM until 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers. A memorial service will follow visitation at 6:00 PM at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
