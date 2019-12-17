|
DODGE CITY – Ada E. Holman, 92, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born June 1, 1927 at Hot Springs, South Dakota the daughter of Adolph and Anna (Madsen) Ambrosen. On September 25, 1944 she married Dalbert Holman in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He Survives at Manor of the Plains.
Ada was a nurse, working at St. Catherine's in Garden City, Kansas and Trinity and Humana Hospitals in Dodge City. She retired in 1986.
Other survivors include: a son, Gary Holman Tucson, Arizona; 2 daughters, Faye Adams and husband Larry, Dodge City, Kansas and Debby Goldsmith and husband Ed, Richmond, Kansas; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers LeRoy, Lloyd and Lorence Ambrosen.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, Kansas with Jeff Hiers officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, Kansas. The Casket will remain closed. Burial will follow the service in Greencrest Memorial Gardens.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 17, 2019