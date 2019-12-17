|
WINDTHORST, KANSAS - Adeline E. Hessman, 90, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Hodgeman County Health Center in Jetmore.
She was born May 7, 1929 near Windthorst in Ford County, the daughter of Henry J. and Josephine (Kehl) Hessman. She graduated from Windthorst High School in 1947 and went on to become an RN providing loving home care in The Bronx, New York City for 30-plus years. Addie will be remembered for her contagious smile and generous heart, supporting numerous charities over the years.
Survivors include: her sister-in-law, MaryAnn Hessman, Pittsburg, Kansas; and 8 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Henry Hessman and Lucian Hessman as well as 2 sisters, Marie Robbins and Rosalie Hessman.
Rosary will be at 9:30 am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church, Windthorst. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am at the church with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst.
Memorials are suggested to the Hodgeman County Health Center in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 17, 2019