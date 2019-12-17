Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnis Mortuary
214 S Main
Bucklin, KS 67834
(620) 826-3302
Resources
More Obituaries for Adeline Hessman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adeline E. Hessman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adeline E. Hessman Obituary
WINDTHORST, KANSAS - Adeline E. Hessman, 90, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Hodgeman County Health Center in Jetmore.
She was born May 7, 1929 near Windthorst in Ford County, the daughter of Henry J. and Josephine (Kehl) Hessman. She graduated from Windthorst High School in 1947 and went on to become an RN providing loving home care in The Bronx, New York City for 30-plus years. Addie will be remembered for her contagious smile and generous heart, supporting numerous charities over the years.
Survivors include: her sister-in-law, MaryAnn Hessman, Pittsburg, Kansas; and 8 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Henry Hessman and Lucian Hessman as well as 2 sisters, Marie Robbins and Rosalie Hessman.
Rosary will be at 9:30 am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church, Windthorst. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am at the church with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst.
Memorials are suggested to the Hodgeman County Health Center in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -