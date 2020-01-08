Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
All Saints Catholic Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Schremmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Lee Schremmer


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Lee Schremmer Obituary
WICHITA - Albert Lee Schremmer, age 74 passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020, at St Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS.
Al was born September 13, 1945, in Great Bend, KS to Albert and Mildred (Hlauaty) Schremmer. Al has two siblings, Father Robert Schremmer of Wright, KS and Diana (Bill) Sowers of Topeka, KS.
He was a 1963 graduate from St. Mary's of the Plains High School in Dodge City, KS. In April 1966 he was married to Deanna Roesner-Schremmer.
Al graduated with an Engineering Degree from Wichita State University 1976 and then worked in Aviation for 45 years in Wichita, KS.
Al is survived by his current wife of 18 years, Barbara Hipp-Schremmer; his children, Douglas (Sandra) Schremmer, Victoria (Greg) Gegan; stepchildren, Dianna Hawkins and Karrie (Jason) Buren; grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Rachel, Kylee, Alexis and Eva.
Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 8, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 9, at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Dinner following the burial at all Saints Catholic Church.
Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -