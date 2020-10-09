DODGE CITY – Aldia Jean Revel, 85, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born October 7, 1934 at Sterling, Kansas the daughter of Harry E. and Lovilla O. (Love) Sutton. Alida graduated from Sterling High School in 1952 and on December 9, 1952 she married Robert G. Revel. They divorced in March of 1972.
She moved to Dodge City in 1978 from Sterling, Kansas.
Alida worked for 25 years as an accountant. She was a Community living instructor at Arrowhead West for 7 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, volunteered with the Western Plains Auxiliary and Senior Friends. She enjoyed Crocheting and Knitting, Dominoes, board games and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Harry Revel and wife Gail of Newton, Kansas and their children, Cole, Tyler, Kimberly and Samuel, R.G. Revel and partner Kimberly Locke, Lyons, Kansas and their children, Ashley, Kristi, C.J. and Angela; daughter, Mackey Funk, Copan, Oklahoma and her children, Crystal and Angela; son in law, Rick Reed, Dodge City and his children, Amy and Michelle; 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Bert Reed, sister, Edith Beitler, son in law, Thaine Beitler, brothers, Marion, George and Perry Sutton, grandson, Kyle Noeler and a granddaughter, Ruby June Revel.
Memorial service will be announced and held at a later date at the Graceland Cemetery in Lyons, Kansas. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society
, Arrowhead West or Donors Choice all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.