DODGE CITY - Alice L. Knight, 78, died February 1, 2020, at St. Catherine's hospital in Garden City, KS.
Born February 5, 1941 in Cheney, KS to Martin and Lida Bernice Crouse. She grew up in Fowler, KS where she attended school through the 11th grade. At the age of 19 she married Stanley Richard Baldwin on November 14, 1960, they had 3 daughters. Later in her life she married Jerry L. Knight. Alice had many hobbies including crocheting, sewing and reading. She worked in restaurants for many years, drove semi for 2 1/2 years and was dispatcher for Ford County Emergency.
Alice is survived by 3 daughters- Pamela L Champlin of Dodge City, KS , Lena E. Cole of Jetmore, KS and Holly K Lucas of Coweta, OK, 2 sisters Jan Goeman of Wichita, KS and Diane Stasser of Goodland KS. 7 grandchildren Chasity Champlin Thornbrugh, Dustin Champlin, Heather Champlin Kaufman, Billy Cole, Bobby Cole, Aaron Clare and Becky Clare Boone. 12 great grandchildren and 2 on the way.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Jerry L Knight, her parents.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Lynn Stone officiating. Friends may sign the register book Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to donor's choice in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 18, 2020