DODGE CITY – Alice Mildred (Foster) Kolsky shortly before 9:00 am October 7, 2020 slipped peacefully into the loving arms of her savior.
Born November 2, 1927 in Dresden, Kansas the youngest of 7 children of Elfred and Bessie (Boardman) Foster.
Alice was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church. She attended school in Dresden until the school closed graduating high school at nearby Jennings, Kansas in 1946. She moved to Dodge City with her children in 1965. She worked for High Plains Journal for the next 25 years until her retirement. She loved to dance a popular dance of her time, the "Jitter Bug", of which she was quite proficient. She enjoyed many years of bowling and playing horseshoes as well as the many activities at the Senior Center. Her pride and joy were her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula Herd, St. George, Utah; 2 sons, Charles Kolsky and wife Jean and Robert Kolsky, both of Dodge City; 4 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, and a great-great granddaughter.
Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, Kansas. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to SunPorch of Dodge City in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.