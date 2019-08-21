Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Cimarron Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia A. Woods


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia A. Woods Obituary
Alicia A. Woods, 68, of Cimarron Kansas passed away Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Wichita, KS.
She was born February 6, 1951 in Kearney Nebraska to Lyle and Wanda Doii (Phillips) Cross.
Alicia married Ben Woods on March 15, 1968 in Kalvesta, KS, where they made their home for some years. They later moved the family to Alva, OK, then returned to Cimarron, KS where they made their home for the last 32 years.
Over the 51 years of marriage Alicia and Ben had three children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
During her time Alicia worked various jobs, including driving a bus for USD 102. Alicia was an avid reader in her spare time, but her greatest Joy in life was her family.
Alicia is survived by her husband Ben; sons Darin Woods, Ron Woods and wife Jereana, and daughter Kristi Zeiset; Nine grandchildren, Rachel, Shayna, Bailey, Holly, Austin, Cody, Logan, Tyran, and Ethan;
Eight great-grandchildren, Jolynn, Trinity, Lillian, Hayven, Keegan, Kyler, Hope, and Savannah.
Other survivors include sisters, Karen Upthagrove and husband Allen, Jean Thompson, Mary Sperry, Wanda Redger and husband Don, Retha Wittlake and husband Sam; brothers, Myron Cross and wife
Lana, and John Cross, plus many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Alicia's request cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at the Cimarron Church of the Nazarene August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to or The Salvation Army.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.