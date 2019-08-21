|
|
Alicia A. Woods, 68, of Cimarron Kansas passed away Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Wichita, KS.
She was born February 6, 1951 in Kearney Nebraska to Lyle and Wanda Doii (Phillips) Cross.
Alicia married Ben Woods on March 15, 1968 in Kalvesta, KS, where they made their home for some years. They later moved the family to Alva, OK, then returned to Cimarron, KS where they made their home for the last 32 years.
Over the 51 years of marriage Alicia and Ben had three children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
During her time Alicia worked various jobs, including driving a bus for USD 102. Alicia was an avid reader in her spare time, but her greatest Joy in life was her family.
Alicia is survived by her husband Ben; sons Darin Woods, Ron Woods and wife Jereana, and daughter Kristi Zeiset; Nine grandchildren, Rachel, Shayna, Bailey, Holly, Austin, Cody, Logan, Tyran, and Ethan;
Eight great-grandchildren, Jolynn, Trinity, Lillian, Hayven, Keegan, Kyler, Hope, and Savannah.
Other survivors include sisters, Karen Upthagrove and husband Allen, Jean Thompson, Mary Sperry, Wanda Redger and husband Don, Retha Wittlake and husband Sam; brothers, Myron Cross and wife
Lana, and John Cross, plus many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Alicia's request cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at the Cimarron Church of the Nazarene August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to or The Salvation Army.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 21, 2019