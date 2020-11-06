DODGE CITY – Alvin F. Slattery, 85, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
He was born July 17, 1935 in Spearville, the son of John V. and Clara (Hines) Slattery. He was a 1953 graduate of Spearville High School and a lifetime Ford County resident. He was a life long farmer and worked for the City of Dodge City for 22 ½ years as a mechanic until his retirement in 1998.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Charter Member of the Coronado Car Club both in Dodge City. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1539, Spearville.
On August 17, 1968 he married Patricia L. Schneider at Olmitz. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2002.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Ray and wife Brandi, Dodge City and Don and wife Kelly, Dodge City; 5 grandchildren, Caitlyn Alvarado and husband Daniel, Erin Slattery, Sean Slattery, Rheasa Slattery and Violet Slattery; 2 great grandchildren, Greyson and Myah Alvarado; his sister, Leona Duft, Great Bend; a sister-in-law, Rita Slattery, Dodge City; and a brother-in-law, Larry Schneider, Olmitz.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Vincent and John G. Slattery and a sister, Dorothy Schaller.
Vigil service will be at 7 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Spearville. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.