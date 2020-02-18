|
|
CIMARRON - Alvin H. Wehkamp, 95, died February 14, 2020 at the Shepherd's Center, Cimarron. He was born on April 12, 1924 at Cheney, the son of Henry and Lucy (Meng) Wehkamp.
Alvin married Louise Harbert on February 12, 1947 in Kingman and they moved to Cimarron in 1948. He was a longtime resident and farmer in Gray County. Alvin enjoyed fishing, restoring old tractors and spending time at the Boothill Casino in Dodge City.
He was a member of the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Ingalls and the Knights of Columbus Council #2954 in Dodge City.
Alvin is survived by five sons, Sam Wehkamp of Montezuma, Leo Wehkamp and wife Jeanette of Lewisville, Texas, Paul Wehkamp and wife Cindy of Cimarron, Kenny Wehkamp and wife Ivy of Cimarron, and Randy Wehkamp and wife Angie of Cimarron; four daughters, Jane Arthurs of Medford, Oklahoma, Mary Richardson and husband Tom of Garden City, Ann Wehkamp of Wichita, and Connie Ott and husband Jim of Hesston; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise Rose (Harbert) Wehkamp; three brothers and two sisters.
Vigil service will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at the church on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Fr. Warren Stecklein presiding. Burial will follow at the Cimarron Cemetery in Cimarron. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel of Cimarron on Thursday February 20, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie or The Shepherd's Center both in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 18, 2020