ELLSWORTH - Alyce Lou Pflughoeft, 89, passed away April 6, 2020 in Downs. She was born November 24, 1930 in Bushton to Louis and Alma Gertrude (Cook) Novotny.
Alyce married Dean Pflughoeft in Bushton on September 24, 1950. She was a longtime resident of Ellsworth where she was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 174 Auxiliary, and a former city councilwoman.
She was the co-owner of Labelle Boutique and also worked as a customer service representative at Cashco, Inc.
Alyce is survived by her sons, Michael Pflughoeft (Toni) of Ellsworth and Todd Pflughoeft (Pam) of Dodge City; grandchildren, Mychel Dolezal (Adam), Taylor Scheuerman (Seth), Abigail Serpan (Brian), and Matthew Pflughoeft; great grandchildren, Mykena, Lakyn, and Case Dolezal, Solomon Scheuerman, and Clara Rose Serpan; sisters, Karen Hoffman (John) of Overland Park, Leona Barkow (Richard) of Ellsworth, Judy Long (Gordon) of Wichita, and Thelma Janssen (Kent) of Leoti; and brother, Stuart Novotny (Sherry) of Solomon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean; sisters, Lorrel Wagner and Jane Hill; and brother, Larry Novotny.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ellsworth Immanuel Lutheran Church or American Legion Post 174 Auxiliary, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. parsonsfh.com
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 8, 2020